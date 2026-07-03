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Maitland Ward Says Porn Career Has People Giving Her 'More Respect'
Ward began her adult film career in 2019.
Maitland Ward Accuses Danielle Fishel of Using Her to Boost Ratings on 'Boy Meets World' Podcast
Ward also alleged that Fishel and her had “beef” during their time on the show.
Maitland Ward, Farrah Abraham Say Sophie Rain Is Lying About $43M OnlyFans Earnings
Maitland Ward suggested that Sophie Rain is "a publicity diva" who is making up her earnings as a "stunt."
Maitland Ward Reflects on Being ‘Sexualized’ by ‘Boy Meets World’ Writers
Maitland Ward, now an award-winning adult film star, goes into detail about her experiences on the 'Boy Meets World' set in a new interview.
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward on Transition Into Award-Winning Porn Career
Ward's career spans decades, most recently with a number of award-winning turns in the adult film space. Next up, she has big plans for her new book.