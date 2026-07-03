An ambulance driver who crashed his vehicle and killed a patient, is being charged with driving under the influence and second-degree homicide-by-vehicle.Brenton Blanchet
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Hiker Charged With Starting Massive California Wildfire After Trying to Boil Water Containing Bear Urine to Drink
A woman has been charged with sparking the recent Fawn Fire in California after telling authorities she tried to boil water containing bear urine.Jose Martinez
Life
NYC Mayor Declares State of Emergency After City Hit With Flash Flooding From Hurricane Ida (UPDATE)
Dramatic videos of flooding caused by Ida hitting NY and New Jersey surfaced on Wednesday night. Some of the clips showed flash flooding in subway stations.Abel Shifferaw
A 7-year-old boy died after he became infected with an extremely uncommon brain-eating amoeba after going for a swim in a Northern California lake.Gavin Evans