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For every Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers, there’s a Kenny Pickett and Johnny Manziel.Matt Burke
Should the Cardinals move on from Kyler Murray? Does Aaron Rodgers return to Pittsburgh? We solve the biggest quarterback problems in the NFL.Alex Kirshner
Brady. Mahomes. Marino. Who’s the best QB in the Super Bowl era? The definitive GOAT quarterback list is here.Jake Appleman
Not every Super Bowl features a Mahomes, Brady, or Manning at quarterback. These are the journeymen, backups, and game managers who've started Super Bowls.Adam Silvers