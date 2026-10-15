These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Habibti' add on 'FOMO', Yeat's 'COCOON', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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Nas declared hip-hop dead, Lil Wayne flooded the streets, and Clipse dropped a coke-rap masterpiece. Here are the 30 best rap albums of 2006."Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Korn, Slipknot, Linkin Park, and more—here are the 20 albums that defined nu metal's brief but unforgettable reign.Jamie Iovine
Mac Miller left behind a collection of albums, mixtapes, EPs, and oddball projects to keep fans debating for years.Jon Barlas