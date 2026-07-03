Melina Matsoukas

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Vince Staples, Solange, Burna Boy, and More Star in Calvin Klein’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Calvin Klein tapped Vince Staples, Solange, Burna Boy, Dominic Fike, and more to model their new Spring 2022 collection, which is available to purchase now.

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Watch Freddie Gibbs' Take on 'Queen & Slim' in New "Scottie Beam" Video f/ Rick Ross

As if 'Alfredo' couldn't get any better, Freddie Gibbs continues to add to the plate with the release of the Rick Ross-featuring "Scottie Beam" video.

Xavier Hamilton2194 days ago
Queen & Slim
Pop Culture

Queen and Slim Decide to Run In This Exclusive 'Queen & Slim' Clip

In this exclusive clip from Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas' upcoming film 'Queen & Slim,' the pair make a decision that will shape the rest of their lives.

Khal2437 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Queen & Slim' Trailer

Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith star in the anticipated feature-length directorial debut from Melina Matsoukas.

Trace William Cowen2501 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the Official Trailer for 'Queen & Slim'

Here's the official trailer for Lena Waithe's 'Queen & Slim,' as well as a reaction to the first 12 minutes of the Melia Matsoukas-directed film.

Khal2544 days ago
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Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner Smith in 'Queen & Slim'
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas' 'Queen & Slim'

Take a first look at the intense love story.

Alex Galbraith2581 days ago
Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner Smith in 'Queen & Slim'
Pop Culture

Lena Waithe’s ‘Queen & Slim’ Takes Aim at Police Violence

We went to New Orleans to check out the set of Lena Waithe and Melina Matsoukas’ ‘Queen & Slim’. Here’s what we learned.

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