Benny Benassi and Bassjackers are Setting the Standard For Ghost Production, and We Love Them For It
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Ghost production is a standard in mainstream music, and it happens more frequently as you climb the ladder. As a practice, it's actually not all bad.nappy
As one of the most prominent up-and-coming DJs/producers of 2013, MAKJ has been turning heads for quite some time now and doesn't seem to be slowing dtyler-d
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Interview: MAKJ Speaks on Collaborating with Hardwell, Having ADD in the Club, and His Remix of Robbie Rivera & Federico Scavo's "Jump"
Mackenzie Johnson, aka MAKJ, is a DJ, producer, former professional race car driver, and also might just be the best DJ you've never heard of. However, judging by his insane tour schedule and the new music he's got coming out on what seems to be a daily basis, Mackenzie is looking to change the latter half of that sentence - and fast. But instead of going through the same song and dance of telling you what we think about MAKJ's music, we figured that we'd let him speak for himself.tyler-d
For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.Joseph JP Patterson