MAKJ

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Mackenzie Johnson, aka MAKJ, is a DJ, producer, former professional race car driver, and also might just be the best DJ you've never heard of. However, judging by his insane tour schedule and the new music he's got coming out on what seems to be a daily basis, Mackenzie is looking to change the latter half of that sentence - and fast. But instead of going through the same song and dance of telling you what we think about MAKJ's music, we figured that we'd let him speak for himself.
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Music

Tinashe Accused of Copyright Infringement in "Save Room for Us" Lawsuit

The 2019 Tinashe and MAKJ track, taken from the 'Songs for You' album, is at the center of a lawsuit from an Australian producer and recording artist.

Trace William Cowen2249 days ago
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Music

Deorro vs. MAKJ - "READY!"

Two names that have risen over the last few years are Deorro and MAKJ; both have gotten love from Revealed head Hardwell, and have been a party of the

khrisd4360 days ago
makj bw
Music

MAKJ & Lil Jon - "Let's Get F**ked Up"

There's something about just seeing Lil Jon's name on a track that you know isn't hip-hop that instantly has you saying "this is going to be a smash."

khrisd4519 days ago
makj mad max
Music

MAKJ - "Mad Max"

How many people fit into the thunderdome? Do you think 200,000? Because that's the number of likes MAKJ recently hit on Facebook. To celebrate, he str

khrisd4572 days ago
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Music

Nervo & Ivan Gough ft. Beverley Knight - "Not Taking This No More (MAKJ Remix)"

If MAKJ's 2014 is anything like his 2013, we're in for a real treat. It only took three days for his massive Hardwell collaboration "Countdown" to hit

khrisd4607 days ago
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Stream the Bingo Players Live at the Roseland Ballroom

With word that New York's Roseland Ballroom is set to be close in April of 2014, these are the last days of EDM events at the historic venue. Don't cry, though; that just means you have to rage harder 'til the end. Tonight, the Bingo Players' Rattle & Roll tour hits the Roseland, and they brought Bassjackers and MAKJ to party. THUMP is providing a live stream, and your Saturday night is officially set.

khrisd4654 days ago
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Blur vs. Reece Low - "What's Your Song 2 (MAKJ Edit)"

MAKJ won't stay away. Today we've got his edit of the oft-used Blur classic "Song 2" cut with Melbourne house DJ Reece Low's remix of "What's Your Na

jakel4747 days ago
hold up the remixes
Music

MAKJ - "Hold Up (Bro Safari & UFO! Remix)"

This is one of those amazing bits that lets DAD know that we're on the right path with who we're following. MAKJ has been blowing our minds over the l

khrisd4748 days ago

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