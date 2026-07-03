MAK

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Mackenzie Johnson, aka MAKJ, is a DJ, producer, former professional race car driver, and also might just be the best DJ you've never heard of. However, judging by his insane tour schedule and the new music he's got coming out on what seems to be a daily basis, Mackenzie is looking to change the latter half of that sentence - and fast. But instead of going through the same song and dance of telling you what we think about MAKJ's music, we figured that we'd let him speak for himself.
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