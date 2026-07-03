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David Banner.
Music

David Banner Jokes About His 'Fine' Cleaning Lady: 'They Ain’t Gonna Arnold Schwarzenegger My Ass'

The multi-talented Mississippi star said he sometimes thinks his cleaner might be "a fed."

Alex Ocho33 days ago
Amanda Seyfried (L) and Sydney Sweeney promote the upcoming film "The Housemaid" at the Lionsgate presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Moves In With Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Housemaid’ Trailer and It Gets Messy Fast

Fans agree the first trailer gets the book just right — but warn the twist will hit harder than you expect.

Maggie Ekberg305 days ago
Young Thug
Music

Young Thug Shouts Out His Maid for Returning $10,000 She Found in His Jeans

Young Thug took to Instagram to shout out his maid, who he said returned $10,000 she had found in his jeans. The rapper said she was "a real one" for the act.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1849 days ago

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