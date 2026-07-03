From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal
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Jenna Ortega on Making Wednesday Addams Her Own In 'Wednesday,' and Keeping the Horror Genre Alive
Complex caught up with Jenna Ortega ahead of the 'Wednesday' premiere, and she opened up about adding depth to the character, working with Tim Burton, and more.Karla Rodriguez
Jenna Ortega talks about her role in Ti West's horror flick 'X,' Latina representation in Hollywood and breaking away from being a Disney Channel star.Karla Rodriguez
With the WNBA's 30th season tipping off, the league's 20 best players are set. Where do Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and A'ja Wilson rank?Thomas Golianopoulos