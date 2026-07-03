M1onthebeat

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Music

M1OnTheBeat Assembles Rising Talents In UK Drill For Debut Single “Trap Global”

Featuring Rakz, T Global, Pronto, JJ Esko, Billy Billions, DA, D38 and Blocka.

James Keith1025 days ago
Headie One "Martin's Sofa"
Music

Headie One’s Much-Anticipated Single, “Martin’s Sofa”, Has Arrived

Sampling Flatbush Zombies’ “Palm Trees”, the emotional new banger pays tribute to an old friend who offered support and a roof over his head in tougher times.

James Keith1276 days ago
K-Trap Skepta Warm Remix K-Trap Skepta Warm Remix
Music

K-Trap Recruits Skepta For Heavy-Duty “Warm” Remix

Next-level boasts about art galleries and stacks of cash add an extravagant edge to what was already a deftly executed track about street credentials.

James Keith1353 days ago
giggs
Music

Giggs Introduces Us To 'Bossting Powers' In Flower Power "Baby" Visuals

Although a complete left turn, you couldn't imagine more fitting visuals.

James Keith2637 days ago

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