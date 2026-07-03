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Did your favourite make the cut?Joseph JP Patterson
Music
“I’m Trying To Be The Corteiz For Producers”: M1OnTheBeat, UK Drill Pioneer, Has Plans For The Next Gen
We caught up with the North London producer to talk about everything from his new project and working with Drake to grime’s influence on drill and creating blueprints.Joseph JP Patterson
British rap is an amazing place right now. With a thriving underground and an ever-increasing appetite from audiences, the homegrown scene is finding support...Joseph JP Patterson
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo