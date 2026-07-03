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Latest Stories

Split image. Left: Karol G in a black mesh top. Right: Rosalía in a white sheer dress.
Music

Karol G Confesses to Rosalía About an Ex-Boyfriend’s Habit of Avoiding Her During His Birthday

The Colombian superstar stepped into Rosalía's confessional booth to share a story about an ex who avoided celebrating birthdays with her.

Alex Ocho17 days ago

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