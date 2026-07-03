From Jay Z and Kendrick to Offset and Frank Ocean, these were the verses that you had to hit rewind on this year.Russ Bengtson
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Loaded Lux goes in on his Funkmaster Flex freestyle, stunning the usually hyped-up hypeman.Angel Diaz
Teyana Taylor stars in the season finale of Porsche’s Dream Building video series and reminisces on her first memories with the brand. Watch the episode here.Isis Briones
Attending the London Film Festival for Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall,' Jay-Z gave a hilarious answer when asked if he knows how to ride a horse.Jordan Rose