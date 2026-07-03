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Baauer Shares Surreal Dance Party Video for New Song "REACHUPDONTSTOP"
Baauer announced last month that he would be returning with his first new album in four years, and now he's offered another taste of the project.
Baauer Returns With "PLANET'S MAD," the Title Track of His Forthcoming Album
Baauer is back with a new single and visual, the first installment of his next album, 'PLANET'S MAD.'
TNGHT Announces Return EP, 'II,' With New Single "Dollaz"
TNGHT will release their first project since 2012 in November.
S-Type Celebrates 'S-Type Beat' EP With Exclusive New Mix
S-Type, hot off his latest LuckyMe release 'S-Type Beat' drops a fresh new mix featuring material from Baauer, Lizzo, Jubilee, Hudson Mohawke, and many more.
Premiere: S-Type Shares Surreal "Waiting" Video Inspired By Photographer Si Wachsmann
S-Type-Beat is released on 12" vinyl and digital on September 18 via LuckyMe.
Premiere: Toronto's Nathan 'Bwana' Micay Signals LuckyMe EP With "I'm Your Huckleberry"
Proggy, melodic, cerebral, relentless...
Premiere: Inkke Deploys Off Kilter "Dassi" From New LuckyMe EP
Inspired by the producer's time spent living between New York and Glasgow.
Premiere: Lunice and The Alchemist Join Forces for New Song "Vibration"
Lunice and The Alchemist locked horns to create tracks for the Red Bull BC One World Finals.
Baauer Announces His Debut Album, 'Aa," and Shares "Day Ones" f/ Novelist and Leikeli 47
Baauer's set to reinvent your perception of his work with 'Aa.'
Lunice ft. CJ Flemings - "Weather Man"
LuckyMe's really gone in with this year's Advent Calendar. Two days after they sorted out some new Baauer, Lunice links up with CJ Flemings to bring what might arguably the illest track he's produced with vocals on it. Yeah, I know, "Blood On The Leaves," but CJ turns up on the hypnotic bleeps and meaty thuds on this one. The kind of track you want to floss your new Christmas scarf/hat combination in. Really booming.
Bauuer - "Zales"
The last few months have seen Baauer on a serious roll: "One Touch," his "Tell Me" edit, and cuts like "Clang" have made sure people don't see him as
LuckyMe Returns With Their 2014 Advent Calendar
The fam over at LuckyMe stays serving us with fresh beats on the regular, but for the past five years they have taken the month of December as theirs,
Stream Baauer's New EP, "ß"
Earlier this week, we got hype off of Baauer's AlunaGeorge & Rae Sremmurd-featured "One Touch." Not just because it's one of the more sensual club ban
Baauer ft. AlunaGeorge & Rae Sremmurd - "One Touch"
And now we know what this "One Touch VIP" was about. With this upload, Baauer's announced his next EP for LuckyMe, ß, which is due out on November 3.
EXCLUSIVE: DJ Bark Lee & DJ Yolo Bear - "Cupcake No Filling"
Doctor Jeep hit me in the middle of the night to see if we could squeeze him into our schedule for this week, and honestly all of our SoundCloud slots
Lunice - "Can't Wait To"
Welp, it looks like that teaser video was for Lunice's new single... and it's pretty damn meta. While I'm kind of surprised that this one got uploaded
What is This Lunice Video Teasing?
We're not sure. New Lunice material has run dry, but with talk of a new album coming this fall, we have to figure that this video, which appears to have a LuckyMe catalog number (LM026), should be some kind of indication of new Lunice material. Right?