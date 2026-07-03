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Latest Stories

baauer
Music

Baauer Shares Surreal Dance Party Video for New Song "REACHUPDONTSTOP"

Baauer announced last month that he would be returning with his first new album in four years, and now he's offered another taste of the project.

Joe Price2243 days ago
Baauer
Music

Baauer Returns With "PLANET'S MAD," the Title Track of His Forthcoming Album

Baauer is back with a new single and visual, the first installment of his next album, 'PLANET'S MAD.'

Khal2292 days ago
TNGHT 'II' Cover
Music

TNGHT Announces Return EP, 'II,' With New Single "Dollaz"

TNGHT will release their first project since 2012 in November.

Khal2460 days ago
S Type
Music

S-Type Celebrates 'S-Type Beat' EP With Exclusive New Mix

S-Type, hot off his latest LuckyMe release 'S-Type Beat' drops a fresh new mix featuring material from Baauer, Lizzo, Jubilee, Hudson Mohawke, and many more.

Khal2493 days ago
S Type (credit: Martyn Flyn)
Music

Premiere: S-Type Shares Surreal "Waiting" Video Inspired By Photographer Si Wachsmann

S-Type-Beat is released on 12" vinyl and digital on September 18 via LuckyMe.

James Keith2501 days ago
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Inkke "Dassi"
Music

Premiere: Inkke Deploys Off Kilter "Dassi" From New LuckyMe EP

Inspired by the producer's time spent living between New York and Glasgow.

James Keith2921 days ago
Lunice and The Alchemist
Music

Premiere: Lunice and The Alchemist Join Forces for New Song "Vibration"

Lunice and The Alchemist locked horns to create tracks for the Red Bull BC One World Finals.

Khal3167 days ago
Music

Baauer Announces His Debut Album, 'Aa," and Shares "Day Ones" f/ Novelist and Leikeli 47

Baauer's set to reinvent your perception of his work with 'Aa.'

Khal3824 days ago
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Music

Lunice ft. CJ Flemings - "Weather Man"

LuckyMe's really gone in with this year's Advent Calendar. Two days after they sorted out some new Baauer, Lunice links up with CJ Flemings to bring what might arguably the illest track he's produced with vocals on it. Yeah, I know, "Blood On The Leaves," but CJ turns up on the hypnotic bleeps and meaty thuds on this one. The kind of track you want to floss your new Christmas scarf/hat combination in. Really booming.

khrisd4224 days ago
baauer zales
Music

Bauuer - "Zales"

The last few months have seen Baauer on a serious roll: "One Touch," his "Tell Me" edit, and cuts like "Clang" have made sure people don't see him as

khrisd4226 days ago
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Music

LuckyMe Returns With Their 2014 Advent Calendar

The fam over at LuckyMe stays serving us with fresh beats on the regular, but for the past five years they have taken the month of December as theirs,

khrisd4247 days ago
baauer ß ep
Music

Stream Baauer's New EP, "ß"

Earlier this week, we got hype off of Baauer's AlunaGeorge & Rae Sremmurd-featured "One Touch." Not just because it's one of the more sensual club ban

khrisd4280 days ago
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Music

Baauer ft. AlunaGeorge & Rae Sremmurd - "One Touch"

And now we know what this "One Touch VIP" was about. With this upload, Baauer's announced his next EP for LuckyMe, ß, which is due out on November 3.

khrisd4282 days ago
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Music

EXCLUSIVE: DJ Bark Lee & DJ Yolo Bear - "Cupcake No Filling"

Doctor Jeep hit me in the middle of the night to see if we could squeeze him into our schedule for this week, and honestly all of our SoundCloud slots

nappy4378 days ago
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Music

Lunice - "Can't Wait To"

Welp, it looks like that teaser video was for Lunice's new single... and it's pretty damn meta. While I'm kind of surprised that this one got uploaded

khrisd4393 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

What is This Lunice Video Teasing?

We're not sure. New Lunice material has run dry, but with talk of a new album coming this fall, we have to figure that this video, which appears to have a LuckyMe catalog number (LM026), should be some kind of indication of new Lunice material. Right?

khrisd4394 days ago

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