Lucien Clarke

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DC Shoes x Lucien Clarke Reveal Inaugural Skate Shoe Collection

The debut project will combine DC’s Lynx Zero uppers and Lynx OG sole technology.

Sanj Patel1094 days ago
lucien clarke dc shoes article lead team skater
Style

DC Shoes Recruits Lucien Clarke as Creative Director and Skate Team Member

The shoemaker’s partnership with the London-based creative has been launched to reflect the brand’s commitment to the growing skateboarding community in the UK.

Sanj Patel1464 days ago
va
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Virgil Abloh Announces Louis Vuitton Has Signed Skateboarder Lucien Clarke

Lucien Clarke has made multiple appearances on the LV runway. Now, he and Virgil Abloh have unveiled a new deal including a 'Thrasher' collab and more.

Trace William Cowen2153 days ago

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