David Weiner Portrait

David Weiner

Joined June 2015 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

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Taylor Swift's '1989' Tour Has a Never-Ending List of Surprise Musical Guests

Here's the laundry list of Taylor Swift's musical guests during her tour.

David Weiner4055 days ago
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Meet London O’Connor, the Skateboarding, Dress-Wearing Rapper Who Might Not Be From This Planet

The rapper/producer is also looking to invest in an island.

David Weiner4088 days ago
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People Under the Stairs Announce New Album

The group announced the release of its 10th album.

David Weiner4120 days ago

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