Latest Stories
China Reportedly Cloned 3 'Super Cows' Able to Produce High Quantities of Milk
Chinese scientists claim the clones are capable of producing 18 tons of milk per year. They plan to have a herd of 1,000 super cows by 2026.
Three Ohio Brothers Die on Farm From Manure Fumes
St. Henry, Ohio's fire chief said the three brothers were trying to fix a manure pump on a family farm when the fumes forced them to lose consciousness.
Livestock’s Adrian Campaña on the Drops Set to Define 2020
We ask one of Canada's leading sneaker boutiques about being in the business nearly 10 years, getting into collecting, and the drops to look out for.
Livestock Designed These Adidas Sneakers for the Outdoors
Adidas Consortium collabs this fall with sneaker retailer Livestock on the Ultra Tech GTX and Terrex Skychaser outdoors sneakers. Find the release date and more details here.
Livestock & adidas Consortium In Sync with New Rhythm Pack
Collaboration includes the Samba and PureBoost PK ZG.