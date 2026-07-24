Latest Stories
Lilly Singh To Receive Equity in Entertainment Award in Toronto
The Canadian actress and producer will pick up the award at the third annual Women in Entertainment Canada summit on May 28.
Zazie Beetz and Lilly Singh Say Animated Films Like 'The Bad Guys' Are For Adults Too
Complex caught up with Zazie Beetz and Lilly Singh ahead of the 'The Bad Guys' premiere and they shared why their animated film is perfect for adults and kids.
Watch Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Saweetie, and More Perform for Bud Light Seltzer Sessions NYE Livestream Event
Catch Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Steve Aoki, Saweetie and more, as they take the stage and bring in the New Year with Bud Light in Las Vegas.
The 10 Most Influential Canadians From Scarborough, Ontario
This one Toronto borough seems to be a straight-up talent factory.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Visits the Mysterious "YouTube Factory" With Lilly Singh
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes a tour of the so-called "YouTube factory" with some help from famous YouTuber Lilly Singh.
Sneaker Shopping With YouTube Sensation Lilly Singh
YouTube sensation Lilly Singh goes to Flight Club with Joe La Puma to shop sneakers and learn footwear knowledge. Check out her page http://bit.ly/1leWegH.