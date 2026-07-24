Lilly Wachowski

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Pop Culture

Lilly Wachowski Responds to Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump's 'Matrix' Reference: 'F*ck Both of You'

'Matrix' co-creator Lilly Wachowski made it about as clear as one can, that she didn't like Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump referencing her movie on Twitter.

Gavin Evans2262 days ago
Matrix Cast
Pop Culture

'John Wick' Director Says That Wachowskis Are Working on a New 'Matrix' Film

Chad Stahelski, the director behind the 'John Wick' series, just let slip that another 'Matrix' is on the way.

Joe Price2633 days ago

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