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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Watch IShowSpeed Deadlift a One Ton Car in Poland
The streamer put his strength to the test by deadlifting a car and stacking adults on top for every round.
Alex Ocho378 days ago
Life
Australian Man Sets Guinness World Record for Most Push-Ups in 1 Hour
A 33-year-old Australian accountant has entered the Guinness Book of World Records after he set a new world record for most push-ups in one hour.
Brad Callas1200 days ago
Music
Rihanna Returns With Video for “Lift Me Up” Single From ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna has returned with her new song "Lift Me Up," which was made for the highly anticipated Marvel sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'
Joe Price1372 days ago
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