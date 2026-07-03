Josh Butler

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The art of the remix is a beautiful thing. This week, we have an esteemed group of talented producers doing everything from slight edits on necessary songs to total reworks for tracks that you NEED to hear in the club. We've also got a full remix album, because you can't love just one (rendition). It's that alternate version life.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Josh Butler
Music

Premiere: Josh Butler Shares Stripped-Back "Doesn't Work" From New Hot Creations EP

The EP's hidden gem lies with the after-hours, breakneck tempo of "Doesn't Work".

Tobi Oke2961 days ago
JME
Music

FOUND Announce Line-Up For Ceremony Festival 2015 f/ Mike Skinner, Skepta, JME & More

Mike Skinner, Todd Edwards, Josh Butler, MK, Plastician and more have also been confirmed.

James Keith3966 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Josh Butler & Bontan ft. Josh Barry - "We Found A Place"

You might think that a label founded by drum & bass stalwarts like Chase & Status would run a label that puts out drum & bass right? Their imprint MTA

jakel4329 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Josh Butler - "Get Up"

Josh Butler has a groove. A funky groove. A groove so funky we can't stop - we just move. Butler's latest cut, "Get Up" is just the latest to get us g

jakel4574 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Chase & Status ft. Louis M^ttrs - "Lost & Not Found (Josh Butler Remix)"

Chase & Status are really going all-out for their forthcoming single "Lost & Not Found." Next up on remix duties is Josh Butler, a Leeds-based produce

khrisd4777 days ago
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