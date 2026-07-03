John Bradley

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Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Actors Say Goodbye to Series on Instagram

The actors behind some of the series' most iconic characters are taking stock ahead of the finale.

Alex Galbraith2615 days ago
John Bradley
Pop Culture

John Bradley Talks Samwell Tarly's 'Game of Thrones' Fate: 'I Didn't Think I Was Gonna Survive Either'

Fans were expecting to lose some of their favorite characters going into Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell.

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