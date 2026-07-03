Drake touches on matters of Kendrick, Cole, Rozay, and more on one of his three new albums.Trace William Cowen
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DJ Akademiks tops the list this year, leading to a slew of reactions from other media figures.Trace William Cowen
Complex's fourth annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking is here. And in a year with no dominant stars and no breakout moments, the people shaping rap's conversation matter more than ever.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From ‘Dissect’ to ‘ The Joe Budden Podcast,’ here are the best music podcasts on the Internet right now.Eric Skelton