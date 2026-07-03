JK Simmons

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A lot of movies have won Oscars throughout the history of the Academy Awards, but just because a movie takes home a golden statue, doesn’t mean that it’s good. The Academy is very into a certain type of movie, so even some mediocre films have won an Oscar or two. These are the worst movies to win Oscars.
MattBarone

Latest Stories

NY Mets Pull Off Perfect 'Spider-Man' Gag with JK Simmons
Sports

J.K. Simmons Channels J. Jonah Jameson in Viral Mets 'Spider-Man' Stunt

Citi Field turns into the Daily Bugle as a masked Spidey, a fake newspaper, and J.K. Simmons’ perfect J. Jonah Jameson reaction send Mets fans into a frenzy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
J.K. Simmons
Pop Culture

J.K. Simmons Is Reportedly Close to Reprising His Commissioner Gordon Role for ‘Batgirl’ Movie

J.K. Simmons is on the verge of once again dipping his toes in the world of comic book movies, as he's reportedly circling a familiar role in the Batgirl movie.

Joe Price1813 days ago
Jake Gyllenhaal and a fan.
Pop Culture

Here's What Goes Down in the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Post-Credits Scenes

As to be expected with the end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' leaves viewers with a lot to think about.

Joe Price2571 days ago
21
Pop Culture

Chadwick Boseman Stars in Future-Soundtracked '21 Bridges' Trailer

The detective drama is produced by the directors of 'Avengers: Endgame' and also stars J.K. Simmons and Sienna Miller.

Trace William Cowen2640 days ago

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