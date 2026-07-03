Jim Ross

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Latest Stories

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross Refutes 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's WrestleMania Return
Sports

Jim Ross Shuts Down 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin WrestleMania 42 Hype

Fans saw 3:16 Day as a signal for a ‘Stone Cold’ comeback, but JR reveals what’s really planned for Austin at WrestleMania 42 — if he shows up at all.

Bernadette Giacomazzo125 days ago
Ronda Rousey walks to the octagon.
Sports

WWE Legend Suggests Ronda Rousey Becoming a Pro Wrestler Is 'Inevitable'

Legendary WWE announcer Jim Ross thinks it's "inevitable" that Ronda Rousey will become a pro wrestler one day.

Chris Yuscavage3270 days ago
Stone Cold Steve Austin Stunner Donald Trump WrestleMania 23
Sports

This Is How Vince McMahon Convinced Donald Trump to Take a Stone Cold Stunner

Stone Cold Steve Austin talks about his influential podcast and about the night he dropped the Stunner on Donald Trump at WrestleMania 23.

Damien McDuffie3467 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jim Ross Is Not Dead, His Twitter Was Hacked

A Leeds United fan hacked his account.

BJosephs3876 days ago
Sports

Jim Ross Isn't 100 Percent on Ronda Rousey Becoming a WWE Diva

Jim Ross actually makes a good point.

BJosephs3913 days ago
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