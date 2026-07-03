Latest Stories
Jim Ross Shuts Down 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin WrestleMania 42 Hype
Fans saw 3:16 Day as a signal for a ‘Stone Cold’ comeback, but JR reveals what’s really planned for Austin at WrestleMania 42 — if he shows up at all.
WWE Legend Suggests Ronda Rousey Becoming a Pro Wrestler Is 'Inevitable'
Legendary WWE announcer Jim Ross thinks it's "inevitable" that Ronda Rousey will become a pro wrestler one day.
This Is How Vince McMahon Convinced Donald Trump to Take a Stone Cold Stunner
Stone Cold Steve Austin talks about his influential podcast and about the night he dropped the Stunner on Donald Trump at WrestleMania 23.
Jim Ross Is Not Dead, His Twitter Was Hacked
A Leeds United fan hacked his account.
Jim Ross Isn't 100 Percent on Ronda Rousey Becoming a WWE Diva
Jim Ross actually makes a good point.
Vince McMahon Didn't Know Asian Adult Film Sites Existed Before Jim Ross Told Him
Really, Mr. McMahon?