This year marked the 40th edition of Sundance, a feat fittingly commemorated with another class of wholly original and uniquely inspiring films.Trace William Cowen
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David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin's 'The Social Network' looks prophetic AF on the tenth anniversary of its theatrical release.William Goodman
The new Jesse Eisenberg/Kristen Stewart film is a stoner comedy with all the action and feels you could want.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
'Dune' was filmed on location in Hungary and Jordan and is slated to hit U.S. theaters and HBO Max later this month via Warner Bros. and Legendary.Trace William Cowen