Jean Deaux

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Jean Deaux in a peach dress at an event and Smino in a pink outfit with face stickers saluting.
Music

Jean Deaux and Smino Royalties Dispute Is 'Being Corrected,' Per Statement: 'This Settles All'

"We both acknowledge this oversight should have never happened," reads a statement shared with Complex.

Trace William Cowen72 days ago
Jean Deaux attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Jean Deaux Alleges Smino's Team 'Wrongfully Collected' Royalties From 'Blkswn' Album: 'That's Mine'

"His management made sure I’ll never personally receive the rest of what’s owed," the singer claimed.

Trace William Cowen73 days ago
Saba and No ID 'From The Private Collection' Album
Music

Saba, No ID Drop 'From the Private Collection' f/ Kelly Rowland, Raphael Saadiq, Smino, and More

The album follows Saba's 2022 offering, 'Few Good Things.'

tara mahadevan484 days ago
Cover art for Rap Shit soundtrack
Music

Listen to the Soundtrack for HBO Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ f/ Dreezy, Tokyo Jetz, Jean Deaux, and More

Issa Rae's Raedio has released the soundtrack for the HBO Max show 'Rap Sh!t,' with features from Dreezy, Tokyo Jetz, Jean Deaux, BEAM, and more.

tara mahadevan1415 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App