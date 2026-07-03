Jamie Prado

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I love when a groundswell of music appears out of thin air, especially when its on a hype that I'm already digging. I'm not sure where I first got tip
khrisd

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Music

Jamie Prado - "Gold Bar"

I always love when I hear samples that were flipped in hip-hop tracks getting mention in the dance music world. I wasn't the biggest fan of Common's "

khrisd4296 days ago
jamie prado obsession rmx
Music

PREMIERE: Johnny Stimson - "Obsession (Jamie Prado Remix)"

Hopefully you androids didn't sleep on Jamie Prado's DAD mix. With everyone seemingly realizing that house isn't just that sound that makes you throw your hands up on the main stage, the deeper, chilled vibes Prado creates are essential. Johnny Stimson's "Obsession" already revels in pop shine, but Jamie channels the soul in the vocal and crafts an uplifting remix around it. Solid work, and for you DJs out there, there are three versions for you to utilize. Keep the bright Monday vibes going.

khrisd4310 days ago
jamie prado from rio with love
Music

Jamie Prado - "From Rio With Love"

Don't you just love holiday weekends? There's something about the music people choose to drop during this time period that really just works. The head

khrisd4337 days ago

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