At only 22 years old, Afro-Indigenous musician Prado’s talent belies her age with a string of energetic singles leading up to her debut EP, 'Prado Monroe.'JJ Bottineau
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From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.Alex Nino Gheciu
From The Weeknd to MorMor to Charmaine, here were this month's highlights from Canadian artists.Sumiko Wilson
I love when a groundswell of music appears out of thin air, especially when its on a hype that I'm already digging. I'm not sure where I first got tipkhrisd