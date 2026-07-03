J Warner

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jevon
Music

Jevon Explores His Brazilian Heritage On Debut Album 'Fell In Love In Brasil'

Recorded between São Paulo and London, the 12-tracker was heavily inspired by his Brazilian grandfather and the Latin records he inherited from him.

James Keith1984 days ago
Maths Time Joy
Music

Premiere: Maths Time Joy Calls On J Warner And Sinéad Harnett To Channel Vintage Soul On "Real Deal"

"I always wanted to try and make something close to a classic soul song, but stylised around more modern production." Newness from Maths, Sinead and J Warner.

James Keith2013 days ago
Music

Premiere: J Warner Gives James Blake's "Retrograde" & Ed Sheeran's "Bloodstream" The Alternative Refix Treatment

Kick back and enjoy the warms tones of this Distrubing London talent.

Tobi Oke4111 days ago

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