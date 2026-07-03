J-Fresh

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God's Gift
Music

Watch God's Gift And Monkstar Stack That Paper With J-Fresh In "Tryna Get By" Video

Even as the two iconic MCs try to earn money the honest way, there are still people that want to see them fail.

Aaron Bishop3172 days ago

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