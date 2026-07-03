DJ Fresh

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Watch Meridian Dan's "Hot For Me Now" Video

Dan is the grime man that can.

Tobi Oke3958 days ago
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PREMIERE: DJ Fresh ft. Ella Eyre - "Gravity (Zeds Dead Remix)"

DJ Fresh has been on an interesting run over the last two years; huge singles like "Earthquake," "Dibby Dibby Sound," and "Flashlight" have been the building blocks for what's sure to be an interesting album-length project for Ministry of Sound dropping sometime in 2015 (we hope). His latest single "Gravity," which features MOBO and Brit Award winner Ella Eyre's powerful vocals, throws back to the jungle sound with amens and a vibe that matches up to the soul of Ella's voice perfectly.

khrisd4240 days ago
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DJ Fresh ft. Ellie Goulding - "Flashlight (The Insurgents Remix)"

DJ Fresh is killing it with his recent string of singles. He's followed up this summer's Ellie Goulding-featured "Flashlight" with another anthemic nu

khrisd4261 days ago
jack beats flashlight rmx
Music

DJ Fresh ft. Ellie Goulding - "Flashlight (Jack Beats 4AM Remix)"

Yes, I'm the kind of person who will post a remix that specifically carries "4AM" in its description at 4AM. Feels right. Jack Beats has been on a tea

khrisd4332 days ago
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DJ Fresh ft. Ellie Goulding - "Flashlight"

Ellie Goulding has been heralded as one of the true sirens for the EDM scene. Something about her voice allows her to sit perfectly on atop of a numbe

khrisd4385 days ago
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DJ Fresh vs. Diplo - "Earthquake (Astronomar's Carless Earthquake Edit)"

If you needed proper LOLz, Astronomar's got you covered. The first time he caught DAD love was via his jungle-vibed remix of DJ Fresh & Diplo's "Earth

khrisd4499 days ago
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DJ Fresh vs. Jay Fay ft. Ms Dynamite - "Dibby Dibby Sound"

I remember getting hip to Jay Fay a few years ago, and marveled at the fact that he was still in high school as his name started to spread in the industry. I watched from the sidelines as this young moombahton prodigy discovered and created new sounds, but this collab with DJ Fresh and Ms. Dynamite came out of nowhere. Jay Fay has been making incredible music for some time, these co-signs are major. And in one swift move, Jay Fay could be a household name.

nappy4597 days ago
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DJ Fresh vs. Jay Fay ft. Ms. Dynamite - "Dibby Dibby Sound"

What's really good, DJ Fresh? After hearing your Diplo collaboration "Earthquake," we knew you were taking it there, but damn. Zane Lowe has already c

khrisd4645 days ago
dj fresh diplo earthquake cover
Music

DJ Fresh vs. Diplo ft. Dominique Young Unique - "Earthquake (TC Remix)"

Diplo & DJ Fresh really went all-out for the remixes of their collaborative single, "Earthquake." We were amazed with Astronomar's take, and Delta Hea

khrisd4720 days ago
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Diplo vs. DJ Fresh - "Earthquake (Delta Heavy Remix)"

Hopefully you didn't sleep on that Loadstar Essential Mix, as they dropped this heater and have had us buzzing for a bit. Delta Heavy, who we original

khrisd4735 days ago
diplo fresh earthquake vid
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DJ Fresh vs. Diplo ft. Dominique Young Unique - "Earthquake"

It's finally going to be in our hands, albeit with vocals and slightly different than what we originally fell in love with. DJ Fresh and Diplo got Dom

khrisd4742 days ago
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DJ Fresh vs. Diplo ft. Dominique Young Unique - "Earthquake (Astronomar Remix)"

We already let you know that Fresh and Diplo's "Earthquake" is being released by Ministry of Sound, but we didn't have any clue about who would be joining in for remix duties. And even if we did, we had no idea that Astronomar was going to turn it into a jungle-y footwork-esque trap beatdown. Proper reconstruction from the LA producer. MistaJam recently blasted this one off, so you can only expect bigger and better things when it gets a proper release.

khrisd4769 days ago
diplo & friends andfriends
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Listen to Diplo & Friends, featuring Benga, DJ Fresh, Maiday, and Major Lazer

Usually, we only get the banging guest mixes from Diplo's Diplo & Friends show on BBC Radio 1xtra, but his May 19 show was so stacked, it looks like he HAD to get this one up on SoundCloud. In studio, Diplo had Benga, DJ Fresh, Maiday, and the Major Lazer crew on hand. Diplo himself was in the mix for the full two hours, but he interviews the array of guests in studio. Check out the full tracklist, and soak into this two-hour extravaganza.

khrisd4798 days ago
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DJ Fresh & Diplo's "Earthquake" Will Be the First Single on Fresh's 2014 Album

Color DAD ecstatic. We'd just gotten done telling you how much we wish this track would get some kind of release, and of course now we get word that t

khrisd4817 days ago
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