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In theaters today is Get On Up, which focuses on the life on the legendary James Brown. He was a true pioneer in the funk sound, and is known worldwidkhrisd
Part of Chase & Status' beauty isn't that they make all kinds of genres; it's the blueprint they laid. Coming from a drum & bass background, they mastjakel
While we know that his DJ sets and label(s) don't stick to one set sound or formula, it's always been weird when we hear about the different collaborakhrisd
Dillinja is one of the greatest producers to ever hit the drum & bass scene. He's a scientist when it comes to manipulating bass, going as far as to ckhrisd