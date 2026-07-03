Ishod Wair

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Nike SB Ishod Wair
Sneakers

Ishod Wair Finally Got His Own Signature Nike SB Sneaker

Pro skater Ishod Wair received his first signature skate shoe with Nike SB and we spoke to him about what went into the design and what the process was like.

Zachary Harris1646 days ago
Nike SB Ishod Wair Signature Shoe
Sneakers

Ishod Wair Gets His Own Nike SB Signature Shoe

Nike SB pro skater Ishod Wair's first signature shoe, the Nike SB Ishod Wair, will make its debut in January 2022. Find the release info here.

Victor Deng1652 days ago
Nike SB Dunk Low Ishod Wair "Camo"
Sneakers

Ishod Wair's Sneakers Get a Camo Treatment

Skater Ishod Wair turns his Nike SB Dunks camouflage on this new Low release.

Amir Ismael3494 days ago
Nike SB Dunk Low Ishod Wair White/Black (1)
Sneakers

Ishod Wair's Next Nike SB Keeps It Simple

No frills on the pro skater's model.

Brandon Richard3753 days ago

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