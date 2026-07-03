Invader

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Latest Stories

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande pose together; Cynthia in black leather, Ariana in a strapless black dress.
Pop Culture

Cynthia Erivo Says Her ‘Instinct’ Kicked in to Protect Ariana Grande from Red Carpet Fan

Erivo came to Grande's aid after she was ambushed by a fan at the 'Wicked' sequel's premiere event in Singapore.

Alex Ocho239 days ago
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COST, ENX, Invader, and Anthony Lister Join Forces to Strike Paris Streets

The four street artists team up to cover the city of Paris in their signature works.

susanc4d3da54bb4384 days ago
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Invader Immortalizes Flappy Bird for His 1088th Piece in Paris

Gamers everywhere are now experiencing major PTSD.

susanc4d3da54bb4520 days ago
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Invader Takes Over Hong Kong with Kung-Fu Master's Thomas and Hong Kong Phooey

It's an art-filled party in Hong Kong today.

susanc4d3da54bb4558 days ago
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Invader Lands in the Swiss Alps, Taking His 8-Bit Mosaics to New Heights

A French street artist pays homage to Nindtendo's "Slalom" 2,362 meters in the air.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4570 days ago
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Invader Has Installed New Mosaics Way Up in the French Alps

His art is literally everywhere.

andrewlasane4580 days ago
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Invader Strikes Again in Paris With Sonic the Hedgehog and Peter Pan

A well-known street artist continues his takedown of Paris.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4597 days ago
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Invader Installs a Buster Bunny Mosaic Above the Streets of Paris

New Invader mosaics are always great news.

andrewlasane4618 days ago
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Find Each and Every Mosaic That Invader Installs in New York City

Thanks to the people over at ANIMAL.

andrewlasane4635 days ago
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Street Artist Invader Has Allegedly Been Arrested by the NYPD

So how did Banksy make it 31 days?

andrewlasane4642 days ago
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Invader Puts Up A New Snow White Piece in the Lower East Side

The artist put up a new piece the same night his "Art 4 Space" film premiered in New York.

Cedar Pasori4644 days ago
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Invader Brings Donkey Kong to the Centre Pompidou in Paris

Returning to the scene for the third time.

andrewlasane4649 days ago
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Invader x Jason deCaires Taylor Collaborate Underwater

The "Space Invader" teams with British underwater sculptor, Jason deCaires Taylor, off the coast of Cancun.

Justin Korkidis5047 days ago

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