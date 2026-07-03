Latest Stories
Cynthia Erivo Says Her ‘Instinct’ Kicked in to Protect Ariana Grande from Red Carpet Fan
Erivo came to Grande's aid after she was ambushed by a fan at the 'Wicked' sequel's premiere event in Singapore.
COST, ENX, Invader, and Anthony Lister Join Forces to Strike Paris Streets
The four street artists team up to cover the city of Paris in their signature works.
Invader Immortalizes Flappy Bird for His 1088th Piece in Paris
Gamers everywhere are now experiencing major PTSD.
Invader Takes Over Hong Kong with Kung-Fu Master's Thomas and Hong Kong Phooey
It's an art-filled party in Hong Kong today.
Invader Lands in the Swiss Alps, Taking His 8-Bit Mosaics to New Heights
A French street artist pays homage to Nindtendo's "Slalom" 2,362 meters in the air.
Invader Has Installed New Mosaics Way Up in the French Alps
His art is literally everywhere.
Invader Strikes Again in Paris With Sonic the Hedgehog and Peter Pan
A well-known street artist continues his takedown of Paris.
Invader Installs a Buster Bunny Mosaic Above the Streets of Paris
New Invader mosaics are always great news.
Find Each and Every Mosaic That Invader Installs in New York City
Thanks to the people over at ANIMAL.
Street Artist Invader Has Allegedly Been Arrested by the NYPD
So how did Banksy make it 31 days?
Invader Puts Up A New Snow White Piece in the Lower East Side
The artist put up a new piece the same night his "Art 4 Space" film premiered in New York.
Invader Is Also in New York City This Month Installing Art
Move over Banksy.
Attend a Free Screening of Invader's "ART4SPACE" Film Presented by Jonathan LeVine Gallery (Video)
A short film about sending street art into space.
Invader Brings Donkey Kong to the Centre Pompidou in Paris
Returning to the scene for the third time.
Watch: Invader's "Space One" Mosaic Orbiting Above Earth
Out of this world.
Invader x Jason deCaires Taylor Collaborate Underwater
The "Space Invader" teams with British underwater sculptor, Jason deCaires Taylor, off the coast of Cancun.