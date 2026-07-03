Latest Stories
Insomniac Unveils Ultra-Violent 'Marvel's Wolverine' Gameplay Trailer
Insomniac, the studio behind 'Marvel's Spider-Man' and 'Ratchet & Clank,' is tackling the iconic character for its next PS5 game.
Adrien Brody Says ‘The Pianist’ Led to PTSD and Eating Disorder
The 51-year-old actor earned an Oscar for his playing Holocaust survivor Władysław Szpilman in the 2002 film.
Fans Are Comparing Peter Parker's New Face Model in 'Spider-Man Remastered' to Tom Holland
Sony announced the improvements coming to 'Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered' on Wednesday, and among the changes is a new face model for Peter Parker.
Insomniac Confirms 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Is Standalone Game
Fans were left confused after comments from a Sony rep, but Insomniac has now stepped in with confirmation that the new Spidey game stands on its own.
Premiere: Jack Beats Links With Sir Michael Rocks for Club Rockin' New Single "Vibrate"
One-half of The Cool Kids hops on a G-house-y new single from veteran house duo Jack Beats.
Premiere: Listen to Hook N Sling's Far East Movement-Featured "Break Yourself"
Hook N Sling signs with Insomniac/Interscope and unleashes his new Far East Movement-featured single.
Insomniac's BOO! Lineup Has Been Added to the Pier of Fear on Halloween
Back in August, EDM heads on the East Coast were shocked to hear that Insomniac would be throwing BOO!, their first foray into Halloween on this side of the U.S., at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Halloween night. We were shocked that it was even happening, considering the long history of Boo parties in the NYC area, but as September rolled around, tickets were on sale and everything seemed like it was a go... until today.
Insomniac is Throwing a Halloween Party in Brooklyn
Earlier this week, Insomniac announced that they're going to be throwing a one-night-only Halloween massive on October 31, 2014, at the Barclays Cente
EDC's Economic Impact on the City of Las Vegas? $322.1 Million Dollars
Ten years ago, the idea that a bright, loud and audacious festival held at a motor speedway caused headline news brought forth thoughts of violence an
Insomniac Events Announces Partnership With Interscope Records for EDM Label
The action at EDM's top-tier continues to be hot and heavy as we enter into the second-quarter of 2014 with the recent announcement that Insomniac Events head Pasquale Rotella is partnering with Interscope/Geffen/A &M Records (IGA). Hot on the heels of a January announcement that Insomniac was prepared to launch a record label, the pairing with IGA now ensures that label a distribution and marketing arm affiliated with some of pop music's most dynamic artists of the past decade.
Insomniac Now Has A Record Label
Insomniac, the behemoth dance music company that puts on some of the biggest shows and festivals in the United States, is looking to expand their hori
Insomniac Has Announced the First Tier of the EDC Mexico 2014 Lineup
Christmas (well, Navidad) came early last year when Insomniac announced that their Electric Daisy Carnival was set to hit Mexico this March for their
Insomniac Announces EDC Mexico Will Debut in 2014
It was only a matter of time: Insomniac has announced today that EDC Mexico will be taking place March 15-16, 2014, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigue
Insomniac Announces Third Annual EDC New York
New York area, get ready for round 3 of the EDC New York festival series. Insomniac has announced that EDC New York 2014 is returning to MetLife Stadi
EDC Las Vegas 2014 Scheduled for June 20-22
In June of 2013, Insomniac held its 17th Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with 345,000 headliners touching down for this massive event. There'd been some speculation on the 2014 edition, but today we got word that Insomniac is keeping it as a one-weekend, three-day festival, which will once again be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 20-22, 2014.
We Won't Be Getting an EDC Woodstock in 2014
Back in August, DAD's hopes for the ultimate Memorial Day Weekend EDM War were ignited when Pasquale Rotella hinted at the 2014 EDC New York would be
Insomniac Releases a Statement Regarding the Dismissal of Charges Against Pasquale Rotella
Back in July, we heard the first rumblings of the lawsuit against CEO Insomniac Pasquale Rotella being dropped, and while Insomniac's attorney made a brief statement back in August, earlier today they spoke more on the dismissal of the four charges against Rotella, something that was the talk of the 2012 EDM community. Here is their statement, verbatim.