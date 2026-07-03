Industry Plant

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Split image: On the left, Adin Ross, with a beard and necklace, smiles, wearing a "Stone Island Supreme" shirt. On the right, Doechii, with long hair and glasses, performs on stage, wearing a jacket and necklace.
Music

Adin Ross Doubles Down on Doechii 'Industry Plant' Criticism After Apparent Diss

During a recent stream, Ross called Doechii a "dumb b*tch" and accused her of being an industry plant.

Joe Price197 days ago
Adin Ross and Doechii
Pop Culture

Adin Ross Claims He Lost 'A Bag' in Brand Deals After Dissing Doechii

The streamer called Doechii an "industry plant" earlier this week.

tara mahadevan427 days ago
Split image. Left: Adin Ross in a white shirt sits indoors. Right: Doechii with an afro hairstyle wears a patterned suit and burgundy bowtie at the 2025 Met Gala.
Music

Adin Ross Rips Doechii Over Viral Met Gala Clip: ‘An Entitled, Unintelligent Piece of Sh*t'

The streamer slammed the "Anxiety" rapper over her behavior at the Met Gala and calls her an "industry plant."

Alex Ocho430 days ago
Ye and Doechii
Music

Kanye West Agrees Doechii Is an 'Industry Plant': 'Is That How You Say Her Name?'

Last year, West also called Kai Cenat an industry plant.

tara mahadevan448 days ago
A person with a unique hairstyle and an emotional expression, wearing a dark outfit, against a neutral background.
Music

Jorjiana on Signing First Deal, Turning Down 30 Offers Before Making a Decision

The Michigan rapper decided on a record label within a month after having a "bullsh*t" initial offer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams472 days ago
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Instagram
Music

Doechii and Will Smith Are Twins in "Anxiety" Collab Clip

The Academy Award winner linked up with Doechii for the playful video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams491 days ago
Kanye West in a black jacket, and Uzi Vert wearing a pink "Sauce" hat with a plush top
Pop Culture

Ye Calls Kai Cenat an Industry Plant, Slams Him for Mentioning Daughter’s Name: 'That Don’t Make God Happy'

Last month, West lobbed angry messages at Cenat after he tried on oversized Yeezy pants on his Twitch stream.

tara mahadevan815 days ago
ice spice on red carpet
Music

Ice Spice Addresses Industry Plant Chatter, Declares Herself a ‘Marketing F*cking Genius’

Ice Spice isn't concerned with "all the rumors" these days.

Trace William Cowen1023 days ago
cj
Music

CJ Responds to Industry Plant Claims: 'I Don’t Pay That No Mind'

CJ skyrocketed to fame with last year’s viral hit “Whoopty,” a song that has had its fair share of detractors despite its massive popularity.

Xavier Hamilton1969 days ago

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