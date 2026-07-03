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Adin Ross Doubles Down on Doechii 'Industry Plant' Criticism After Apparent Diss
During a recent stream, Ross called Doechii a "dumb b*tch" and accused her of being an industry plant.
Adin Ross Claims He Lost 'A Bag' in Brand Deals After Dissing Doechii
The streamer called Doechii an "industry plant" earlier this week.
Adin Ross Rips Doechii Over Viral Met Gala Clip: ‘An Entitled, Unintelligent Piece of Sh*t'
The streamer slammed the "Anxiety" rapper over her behavior at the Met Gala and calls her an "industry plant."
Kanye West Agrees Doechii Is an 'Industry Plant': 'Is That How You Say Her Name?'
Last year, West also called Kai Cenat an industry plant.
Jorjiana on Signing First Deal, Turning Down 30 Offers Before Making a Decision
The Michigan rapper decided on a record label within a month after having a "bullsh*t" initial offer.
Doechii and Will Smith Are Twins in "Anxiety" Collab Clip
The Academy Award winner linked up with Doechii for the playful video.
Ye Calls Kai Cenat an Industry Plant, Slams Him for Mentioning Daughter’s Name: 'That Don’t Make God Happy'
Last month, West lobbed angry messages at Cenat after he tried on oversized Yeezy pants on his Twitch stream.
Ice Spice Addresses Industry Plant Chatter, Declares Herself a ‘Marketing F*cking Genius’
Ice Spice isn't concerned with "all the rumors" these days.
CJ Responds to Industry Plant Claims: 'I Don’t Pay That No Mind'
CJ skyrocketed to fame with last year’s viral hit “Whoopty,” a song that has had its fair share of detractors despite its massive popularity.