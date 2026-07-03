Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Future, Lil Baby, Giveon, Kehlani, Internet Money, Yeat, Justin Bieber, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
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Tanna Leone is the new signee on Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang, and he just dropped a debut project ‘Sleepy Soldier.’ He talks about his rise in this new interview.Jessica Mckinney
“If I can share my story and it helps one or two people, then I’ll happy.”Jude Yawson
The Grammy-winning Toronto artist wears adidas's new sustainable Stan Smith and tells us how working with Kanye West shaped his new project 'God's Algorithm.'Alex Nino Gheciu