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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Crunchyroll Pulls Wildly Popular Series 'Hunter x Hunter' With No Explanation
The series has often been cited as one of the most popular anime series in the West.
Joe Price108 days ago
Pop Culture
Best Anime to Watch Right Now (Top Picks for 2026)
Looking for your next anime obsession? Here are the must-watch anime series everyone’s talking about — across Dragon Ball Super, Vinland Saga, Frieren, and more.
Marc Griffin171 days ago