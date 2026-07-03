Howl's Moving Castle

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Akihiro Miwa, Kyono Kotomi, Takeshi Kitano, Kayoko Kishimoto and Tetsu Watanabe
Pop Culture

Akihiro Miwa, Singer and Studio Ghibli Voice Actor, Dies at 91

Akihiro Miwa, the iconic Japanese entertainer and voice actor in 'Princess Mononoke' and 'Howl's Moving Castle,' died June 20.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago

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