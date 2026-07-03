Moving Castle

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Manila Killa
Music

Premiere: Manila Killa and Nevve Bring the Vibes With "Everyday, Everyday"

Manila Killa found the perfect vocalist in Nevve for his latest release.

Khal3096 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Win a Meet & Greet With the Moving Castle Crew at Webster Hall [UPDATE]

Let's face facts from the jump. The Moving Castle camp is on fire right now. While they've been steadily dropping tunes for much of 2014 and grabbing

brenttactic4231 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

VICES Have a Firm Grip on Their Future

Life is busy for the Moving Castle collective. They're taking over the internet with an unending hot streak of future-flavored rhythms that run the ga

joshm4363 days ago
movingcastle2
Music

Moving Castle, Vol. 002

Moving Castle (and the various, globe-spanning artists they're comprised of) first popped up on our radar in late April with their first edition of their eponymous compilation and left us sort of floored–you don't get much better for a debut effort, especially from such a large collaborative of relatively new artists. Feeling what must have been no pressure off the back of a solid freshman release, Moving Castle struck again today with, for my tastes, an even better follow-up.

joshm4394 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download the Free "Moving Castle Vol. 001" Compilation

Moving Castle is another collective that gives zero fucks about hype or modern functionality. We don't know who's behind the brand or where they're b

nappy4472 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App