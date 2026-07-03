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Premiere: Manila Killa and Nevve Bring the Vibes With "Everyday, Everyday"
Manila Killa found the perfect vocalist in Nevve for his latest release.
Win a Meet & Greet With the Moving Castle Crew at Webster Hall [UPDATE]
Let's face facts from the jump. The Moving Castle camp is on fire right now. While they've been steadily dropping tunes for much of 2014 and grabbing
VICES Have a Firm Grip on Their Future
Life is busy for the Moving Castle collective. They're taking over the internet with an unending hot streak of future-flavored rhythms that run the ga
Moving Castle, Vol. 002
Moving Castle (and the various, globe-spanning artists they're comprised of) first popped up on our radar in late April with their first edition of their eponymous compilation and left us sort of floored–you don't get much better for a debut effort, especially from such a large collaborative of relatively new artists. Feeling what must have been no pressure off the back of a solid freshman release, Moving Castle struck again today with, for my tastes, an even better follow-up.
Download the Free "Moving Castle Vol. 001" Compilation
Moving Castle is another collective that gives zero fucks about hype or modern functionality. We don't know who's behind the brand or where they're b