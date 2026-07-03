House of Gucci

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Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in winter attire on the left; Jared Leto in a suit with sunglasses on the right.
Pop Culture

Adam Driver After Being Asked About Playing Italians In Back To Back Biopics: 'Who Gives A Sh-t"

The Academy Award nominee was motivated to work with legendary directors on the biopics.

Jaelani Turner-Williams926 days ago
Photograph of Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga Says 'Hot' Sex Scene With Salma Hayek and Her Was Cut From 'House of Gucci'

In a panel for 'House of Gucci,' Lady Gaga discussed how a steamy sex scene with Salma Hayek was ultimately cut from the final version of the film.

tara mahadevan1638 days ago
Ridley Scott attends the "House Of Gucci" New York Premiere
Pop Culture

‘House of Gucci’ Director Ridley Scott Calls Gucci Family’s Pacino Comments ‘Alarmingly Insulting'

The back-and-forth-between the team behind 'House of Gucci' and the fashion house's family heirs continued with Ridley Scott's latest interview.

Brenton Blanchet1690 days ago
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga on set of 'House of Gucci'
Pop Culture

‘House of Gucci’ Condemned by Family Heirs in Statement Calling Film ‘Insult to the Legacy’

The heirs of Aldo Gucci, the chairman of the fashion house from 1953 to 1986, released a statement condemning the Ridley Scott film, which stars Lady Gaga.

Brenton Blanchet1691 days ago
Tom Ford attends CFDA Fashion Awards
Style

Tom Ford Says 'House of Gucci' Left Him 'Deeply Sad for Several Days' in Mixed Review

Tom Ford, who served as Gucci's creative director in the '90s, shared his thoughts on Ridley Scott's drama, saying he "often laughed out loud."

Joshua Espinoza1692 days ago
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house of gucci second trailer
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Star in the Second Trailer for Ridley Scott's ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver top a star-studded cast in 'House of Gucci,' Ridley Scott's hugely anticipated tale about the family behind the luxe fashion brand.

Joe Price1723 days ago
house-of-gucci-trailer
Pop Culture

Watch Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in the First ‘House of Gucci' Trailer

The first trailer for Ridley Scott's hugely anticipated 'House of Gucci' has arrived, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Irons.

Joe Price1813 days ago

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