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The “Hungry For The Power” producer, DJ and Hot Creations boss talks happy hardcore, learning to DJ via Carl Cox radio tutorials, and the unrestricted future of dance music.James Keith
We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.khrisd
In January, Zedd added another notch to his belt by being the first EDM artist to perform live on Late Show with David Letterman. We loved it, possibljakel
With dance music's ridiculous stateside explosion we've seen a lot of different changes, and one of them is the increased number of side-projects. Morjakel