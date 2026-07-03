Hot Natured

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We're a few days before some fat dude is supposed to descend down your chimney and leave you stuff. You know what that leaves us? Anxious. And what do we do when we get anxious? Break stuff!! Listen to music that'll help us get our mind off things. What better way to do that than rocking out to twenty (20) mixes. Yeah we've got more than a full day's worth of music for you, right here. DAD Claus, early.
khrisd

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Music

Hot Natured - "Benediction"

Critically lauded house supergroup, Hot Natured, have dropped a new gem for the world just as summer starts to grab a strong hold of the Northern Hemi

brenttactic4404 days ago
lxury benediction remixes
Music

Hot Natured - "Benediction (Lxury Remix)"

If you had the good sense to cop Hot Natured's Different Sides of the Sun this past fall then you understand the immediate, life changing obsession that ensued shortly thereafter. While this album is still in heavy rotation for me, sometimes you have to force yourself to stop listening at a certain point in order to save yourself from yourself and prevent ruining said album entirely.

tyler-d4526 days ago
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Music

Listen to Hot Natured's Mixmag Cover CD Mix

Holy Hot Natured, baby birds - so, what, they've been back from touring Australia with the beautiful Anabel Englund for all of 20 minutes (note: pretty sure they're back in Australia again) and now they give us this freshly squeezed mixology lesson like it's not big deal? Shouts to Mixmag on featuring this piece of artistic symmetry that got my mercury rising from six to midnight.

tyler-d4593 days ago
Hot Natured announce debut album Different Sides of The Sun
Music

Hot Natured - "Different Sides Of The Sun"

Earlier this year we told you about Hot Natured; one of the supergroups you need to know. This past week the band finally released their debut album,

jakel4697 days ago
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Music

Hot Natured ft. Egyptian Lover - "Isis (Magic Carpet Ride)"

We'd say that the official clip for Hot Natured's "Isis (Magic Carpet Ride)" was a cautionary tale for those of you getting wasted in hotel rooms, but

khrisd4729 days ago
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Music

Hot Natured - "Isis (Magic Carpet Ride)"

We were certainly heartbroken when we heard Hot Natured would be canceling their US debut live show earlier this month, but the pain is getting easier

jakel4746 days ago
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Music

Hot Natured ft. Anabel Englund - "Reverse Skydiving"

Hot Natured might be the next big act you don't know yet. Hot Natured is the deep house super group with core players Jamie Jones and Lee Foss at the

jakel4819 days ago

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