RP Hooks

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Another week down, another batch of huge mixes. Some of these are from the Memorial Day Weekend fall-out, others sprang up at will. Hell, DAD dropped two mixes this week. Nice variety in here, from throwback garage spun on vinyl (!) to the latest in street bass. Pick your poison and take the plunge.
khrisd

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Premiere: Stream RP HOOKS' "340am" Album

RP Hooks releases his debut album "340am."

Damien Scott4308 days ago

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