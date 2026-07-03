The sound of juke and footwork aren't anything new, but for some reason this feels like their time to shine. DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn of the Ghetto Teknkhrisd
Featured
Another week down, another batch of huge mixes. Some of these are from the Memorial Day Weekend fall-out, others sprang up at will. Hell, DAD dropped two mixes this week. Nice variety in here, from throwback garage spun on vinyl (!) to the latest in street bass. Pick your poison and take the plunge.khrisd
A look at some the country's finest emcees.Sam Moore
The high school phenom is taking his talents to New Zealand where he plans to play one season before entering next June's NBA Draft.Adam Caparell