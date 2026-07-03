Honey Boy

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Music

FKA twigs Details Shia LaBeouf’s Alleged Abuse: ‘It’s a Miracle I Came Out Alive’

FKA twigs was interviewed by Gayle King as well as 'Elle' magazine about the alleged abuse she survived during her relationship with Shia LaBeouf.

Trace William Cowen1976 days ago
Shia LaBeouf and Alma Har'el
Pop Culture

'Honey Boy' Director Alma Har'el Shows Support for FKA twigs Amid Shia LaBeouf Abuse Allegations

'Honey Boy' director Alma Har'el has responded to the allegations leveled against her film's star/writer Shia LaBeouf, expressing support for FKA twigs.

Joe Price2037 days ago
FKA Twigs
Pop Culture

FKA twigs Accuses Shia LaBeouf of 'Relentless Abuse' in New Lawsuit

In comments given to the 'New York Times,' LaBeouf said "many of these allegations are not true." The suit includes allegations by twigs and another woman.

Trace William Cowen2043 days ago
goat
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine Linking Up for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' will serve as the follow-up to her directorial debut film 'Booksmart'

Trace William Cowen2274 days ago
shia
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Defended by Zack Gottsagen's Mother After Oscars Controversy: 'They Love Each Other'

Shelly Gottsagen isn't here for the Shia slander after the two presented together at the 2020 Oscars.

Trace William Cowen2348 days ago
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Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Wrote a Movie Based on Kevin Abstract's Life

The best news of the year has arrived.

Trace William Cowen2369 days ago
gg
Pop Culture

Golden Globes Nominations Criticized for Snubbing Lupita Nyong'o, Ava DuVernay, Alma Har'el, and More

No 'Honey Boy,' no 'When They See Us,' and not a single woman in the directors category? WTF?

Trace William Cowen2411 days ago
Shia LaBeouf
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Thanks Officer From Infamous 2017 Arrest During 'Honey Boy' Award Speech

Shia LaBeouf walked away with the Breakthrough Screenwriter honor at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night.

Joe Price2446 days ago
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Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Tells the Real Tom Hardy 'Knockout' Story on 'Hot Ones'

The ‘Honey Boy’ writer/star hits the ring for the new ‘Hot Ones.’

Trace William Cowen2492 days ago
Shia LaBeouf
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Says His Parents Found Autobiographical 'Honey Boy' Film 'Tough to Watch'

Shia LaBeouf made a splash at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year when he premiered 'Honey Boy,' which he wrote and stars in.

Joe Price2502 days ago

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