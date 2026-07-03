Latest Stories
FKA twigs Details Shia LaBeouf’s Alleged Abuse: ‘It’s a Miracle I Came Out Alive’
FKA twigs was interviewed by Gayle King as well as 'Elle' magazine about the alleged abuse she survived during her relationship with Shia LaBeouf.
'Honey Boy' Director Alma Har'el Shows Support for FKA twigs Amid Shia LaBeouf Abuse Allegations
'Honey Boy' director Alma Har'el has responded to the allegations leveled against her film's star/writer Shia LaBeouf, expressing support for FKA twigs.
FKA twigs Accuses Shia LaBeouf of 'Relentless Abuse' in New Lawsuit
In comments given to the 'New York Times,' LaBeouf said "many of these allegations are not true." The suit includes allegations by twigs and another woman.
Shia LaBeouf, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine Linking Up for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' will serve as the follow-up to her directorial debut film 'Booksmart'
Shia LaBeouf Defended by Zack Gottsagen's Mother After Oscars Controversy: 'They Love Each Other'
Shelly Gottsagen isn't here for the Shia slander after the two presented together at the 2020 Oscars.
Shia LaBeouf Wrote a Movie Based on Kevin Abstract's Life
The best news of the year has arrived.
Golden Globes Nominations Criticized for Snubbing Lupita Nyong'o, Ava DuVernay, Alma Har'el, and More
No 'Honey Boy,' no 'When They See Us,' and not a single woman in the directors category? WTF?
Shia LaBeouf Recalls Nearly Joining the Peace Corps on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
It's 'Honey Boy' season.
Shia LaBeouf Talks 'Honey Boy,' Eats a Ghost Pepper for Charity on 'Ellen'
'Honey Boy' is out Friday.
Shia LaBeouf Thanks Officer From Infamous 2017 Arrest During 'Honey Boy' Award Speech
Shia LaBeouf walked away with the Breakthrough Screenwriter honor at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday night.
Shia LaBeouf Tells the Real Tom Hardy 'Knockout' Story on 'Hot Ones'
The ‘Honey Boy’ writer/star hits the ring for the new ‘Hot Ones.’
Shia LaBeouf Says His Parents Found Autobiographical 'Honey Boy' Film 'Tough to Watch'
Shia LaBeouf made a splash at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year when he premiered 'Honey Boy,' which he wrote and stars in.