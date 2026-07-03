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doechii thumbnail hiking with rappers
Music

Doechii Rappels Off Point Dume and Dances With King Keraun | Hiking With Rappers

Doechii joins Complex's King Keraun at Point Dume in Malibu to talk about connecting with her inner child while screaming out into the Pacific Ocean. The (un)S

Complex1368 days ago
Big Steppa Flo Milli Schools Keraun on Tent Building and Rides the Zip-Line | Hiking With Rappers
Music

Big Steppa Flo Milli Schools Keraun on Tent Building and Rides the Zip-Line | Hiking With Rappers

Big Steppa Flo Milli heads out to hike with Complex's King Keraun, and talks candidly about how her family taught her to handle school bullies and how to channe

Complex1375 days ago
Jadakiss on DMX, Verzuz with Dipset, Bad Boy era & the evolution of hip-hop | Hiking With Rappers
Music

Jadakiss on DMX, Verzuz with Dipset, Bad Boy Era & the Evolution of Hip-Hop | Hiking With Rappers

Legendary rapper Jadakiss swings through the set in southern California to hike with Complex's King Keraun and talk about his humble beginnings, the key to long

Complex1382 days ago
Princess Nokia Talks Creative Process, Feminism & Embracing That AILF Life | Hiking With Rappers
Music

Princess Nokia Talks Creative Process, Feminism & Embracing That AILF Life | Hiking With Rappers

Princess Nokia meets up with Complex's King Keraun to talk about where and how she finds inspiration, and also how she keeps it a hundred with herself. They hi

Complex1389 days ago
Offset On Being A Father Of 5 & Dancing With Whitney Houston While Hiking | Hiking With Rappers
Music

Offset on Fatherhood & Dancing with Whitney Houston | Hiking With Rappers

Offset hits the trail with Complex's King Keraun and talks about the moment his whole life changed, and how his family keeps him grounded. The two discuss ever

Complex1396 days ago
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2 Chainz 1 Trail | Hiking With Rappers
Music

2 Chainz Challenges King Keraun In Axe Throwing | Hiking With Rappers

Season 2 of "Hiking With Rappers" returns with its premiere episode. 2 Chainz joins Complex's King Keraun on the trail to talk about his podcast with his son H

Complex1403 days ago
Timberland Hiking With Rappers Season 2 Header Image King Keraun
Pop Culture

Hiking With Rappers Season 2 Features More Locations, All-New Challenges & Guests Like Offset, Flo Milli & More

Complex's Hiking With Rappers Returns for Season 2 Featuring More Rappers, More Locations, All-New Physical Challenges and Gear Provided by Timberland

Brandon Constantine1408 days ago
Hiking With Rappers | Season 2 Trailer
Music

Hiking With Rappers | Season 2 Trailer

Hiking With Rappers is back with season two, featuring all-new locations, intense physical challenges, and top MCs: 2 Chainz, Flo Milli, Jadakiss, Doechii, Prin

Complex1410 days ago
Fat Joe’s Price Is on the Incline | Hiking With Rappers
Music

Fat Joe’s Price Is on the Incline | Hiking With Rappers

The legendary Fat Joe hits the L.A. hiking trails with host King Keraun to talk memories of Big Pun and Biggie, turning Jordans into a diamond ring, and the mos

Complex1723 days ago
Big Sean Feels So Alive! | Hiking With Rappers
Music

Big Sean Feels So Alive! | Hiking With Rappers

Big Sean taps in with host King Keraun on L.A.’s Kenneth Hahn trail to talk about the key to mental health, working with Nipsey, and his near-death hiking exper

Complex1730 days ago
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Can Lil' Kim Survive the Trails? | Hiking with Rappers
Music

Can Lil' Kim Survive the Trails? | Hiking with Rappers

Queen B Lil' Kim braves the L.A. hiking trails via a golf cart with host King Keraun to review her iconic fits, a fond drunk memory with Gabrielle Union, and re

Complex1737 days ago
Quavo Talks Future Of The Migos and Robert De Niro Movie | Hiking With Rappers
Music

Quavo Talks Future Of The Migos and Robert De Niro Movie | Hiking With Rappers

Quavo joins host King Keraun on a brisk walk through L.A. hiking trails to talk his upcoming Netflix movie with Robert De Niro, his forthcoming solo project, a

Complex1744 days ago
Rick Ross Reveals His Dream Collab & Jay-Z Influence | Hiking With Rappers
Music

Rick Ross Reveals His Dream Collab & Jay-Z Influence | Hiking With Rappers

Rapper/mogul Rick Ross teases a potential album collab with Drake and discusses his longtime relationship with Jay-Z and the key to maintaining patience while

Complex1751 days ago
Coi Leray Goes Hiking With Complex
Pop Culture

Watch the First Episode of ‘Hiking with Rappers’ f/ Coi Leray

Rapper Coi Leray hits the L.A. trails with host King Keraun to talk about the making of Big Purr, her relationship with her family, and why twerking is better t

Joe Price1758 days ago

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