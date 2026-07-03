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We caught up with Ibrahim Kamara, Tanya Compas, Henrie Kwushue and Estare Areola to talk through their Instagram collaborations and how they came together.James Keith
Henrie Kwushue, presenter at Kiss FM and co-host of Spotify’s Who We Be podcast, has teamed up with Instagram for their Black Perspectives program to give ‘FreeChante Joseph
Pop Culture
Instagram Launches 'Black Perspectives' Initiative To Give Black Creatives The Credit They Deserve
Here in the UK, Instagram is linking up with Ibrahim Kamara, Tanya Compas, Henrie Kwushue, and Estare Areola, four creators who have become industry leaders.James Keith
There is no doubt that Black content creators pushed boundaries during lockdown season and gave us small pockets of joy during such an uncertain time...Chante Joseph