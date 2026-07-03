Hebru Brantley

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Habry Brantley x Afternoon Light x RS Barcelona Hat Trick Hero Foosball Table
Style

Hebru Brantley Collaborated on a $40,000 Foosball Table

Crafted in collaboration with Afternoon Light and RS Barcelona, the Hat Trick Hero Foosball Table will debut at the Shelter design fair next week.

Mike DeStefano434 days ago
Hebru Brantley x Black Lives Matter Limited Edition Collab
Style

Black Lives Matter Taps Hebru Brantley for Limited Edition Merch

The two-piece range will drop at Art Basel Miami and online.

Joshua Espinoza2779 days ago
ComplexCon
Style

Announcing the Art Experience Lineup for ComplexCon 2018

This year's artists and galleries include Murakami’s KaiKai Kiki Gallery, FriendsWithYou, Avant Arte x Felipe Pantone, Hebru Brantley, and Scott Campbell.

Joshua Espinoza2825 days ago
Advertisement
Screenshot from Valee's song "Womp Womp"
Music

Valee and Jeremih Pull Off a Heist in the Video for “Womp Womp”

The visual for Valee and Jeremih’s song “Womp Womp” is the second video of Valee’s that’s been directed by Chicago visual artist Hebru Brantley.

tara mahadevan2943 days ago
Hebru Brantley
Style

Hebru Brantley Talks About His Collaboration With BAPE

The Hebru Brantley x BAPE collection will hit all A Bathing Ape stores this Saturday.

Joshua Espinoza2963 days ago
Hebru Brantley
Music

Hebru Brantley Breaks Down Directing Valee and Pusha T's 'Trippy' "Miami" Video

The Chicago creative compared the visual to a hangover. But in a good way.

Joshua Espinoza3061 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App