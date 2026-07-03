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Haven x Vault By Vans Give The 'OG Lampin VLT LX' A Technical Upgrade

Haven has reunited with Vans for the third time, coming just twelve months after their collaborative take on the Sk8-Hi LX and OG Old Skool LX. 

Sanj Patel1726 days ago
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Dr. Martens x Haven Reunite For ‘Made In England’ Collaboration

After first coming together in 2019 for a reinterpreted 1460 'Jungle Boot', Dr. Martens has reconnected with Canadian veterans Haven for its latest release.

Sanj Patel1745 days ago
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Pre-Order visvim's Spring/Summer 2016 Collection at This Exclusive Trunk Show Hosted by Haven

Haven Shop is hosting an RSVP-only trunk show for visvim's Spring/Summer 2016 collection, where customers can pre-order items and cop some exclusive gear.

Joshua Espinoza4007 days ago
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Haven Drops New Editorial Featuring Undercover

Haven releases an editorial featuring pieces from the Undercover Spring/Summer 2015 collection.

Erica Euse4135 days ago
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Neighborhood and Haven Have a Special Collaborative Capsule Collection on the Way

The three piece capsule features jeans, a shirt, and a co-branded graphic tee.

jayemkayem4194 days ago
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Viberg Created an All-Black Version of Its Popular Scout Boot for Cypress

Based on a boot pattern that dates back to the 1950s, the boot is handcrafted from water-resistant rubberized leather.

jayemkayem4213 days ago
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Tricker's Collaborates With Haven on Handcrafted Boots in Iconic Styles

Tricker's collaborates with Canadian retailer Haven for a stylish Holiday collection of boots.

Cameron Wolf4215 days ago
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Haven Just Launched Its Own In-House Brand Called CYPRESS

The 20-piece inaugural collection presents a variety of military and workwear silhouettes with functional design elements.

jayemkayem4230 days ago
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Haven's Fall/Winter Editorial Features Brands Such as Engineered Garments, Hender Scheme, and More

Set against a motel backdrop, the editorial was shot by photographer Ryan Lindow and is inspired by the nomadic lifestyle of the “drifter."

jayemkayem4238 days ago
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Viberg Designs a Special Model of Its Derby Boots for Haven

Viberg creates a special model of its Derby boots for Haven.

Cameron Wolf4305 days ago
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Nanamica Founder Eiichiro Homma Talks About His North Face Purple Label Designs and Other Next-Level Outerwear

Haven interviews the man behind Nanamica about his North Face Purple Label designs and other next-level outerwear.

Teofilo Killip4343 days ago
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Allow Tricker's and Haven to Add Some Class to Your Footwear Rotation With Their New Collaboration

Haven teams up with Tricker’s on a new collection of dress shoes from the British shoemaker’s archives.

Teofilo Killip4411 days ago
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Haven's New Editorial Will Make You Spend Your Savings

Haven follows up its grand reopening with a dope lookbook titled "Burn My Shadow."

Teofilo Killip4418 days ago
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HAVEN Takes You Inside the Vancouver Retailer Remodel With a new "Making Over" Video

A video that goest behind the scenes, HAVEN has revealed the back end of the rebirth of it's Vancouver store.

Gregory Babcock4422 days ago
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HAVEN Is Reopening Its Vancouver Store

HAVEN is set to reopen its Vancouver location after an extensive re-model.

Jeremy Lin4438 days ago
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