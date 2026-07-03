Hakeem Jeffries

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In a league that has long been dominated by Americans, international talent is on the rise. With young players reaching All-Star status and the older generation still wreaking havoc, the league is expanding beyond American soil.
Zion Olojede

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Hakeem Jeffries, who has just been elected Congress' first Black party leader by the Democrats.
Life

House Democrats Elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffires as First Black Congress Party Leader

House Democrats have elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as Congress’ first Black party leader following the announcement of Nancy Pelosi’s retirement.

Joe Price1325 days ago

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