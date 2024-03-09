Wisconsin Man Named ‘Deez-Nuts’ Arrested Following Disturbance

A Wisconsin-based man with a peculiar name found himself in custody.
According to NBC affiliate WFLA, 42-year-old Deez-Nuts Kroll was arrested on Tuesday night following an alleged incident with a gun on the east side of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Per the news outlet, the criminal complaint reportedly says that the altercation started with an argument over the phone between Kroll and two unidentified people earlier in the evening. The two people allegedly showed up at his residence and found that the door to Deez’s place was locked until he opened it, and punched them with a closed fist in the shoulder.
When officers arrived on the scene, two people were brought to a squad car and placed in the back. Deez-Nuts was also brought into custody, appearing intoxicated to police, and was standing outside shirtless at the time.
Authorities also seized a loaded CO2 BB gun allegedly belonging to Kroll. When interviewed by authorities, Kroll was allegedly “talking in circles.”
Kroll faces charges including battery and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon. Battery carries a potential sentence of up to nine months in prison, while his disorderly conduct charge could result in up to 90 days of imprisonment, with the possibility of an additional six months due to the weapon involved.
Deez-Nuts Kroll had since been released on a $1000 signature bond.