Gully

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21 Savage is seen at the private screening of 'Spiral'
Pop Culture

21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla Sign, and More Are Featured on New 'Gully' Soundtrack

'Gully' is the feature film directorial debut from acclaimed music video director Nabil who also serves as the soundtrack’s executive producer.

Xavier Hamilton1869 days ago
Kelvin Harrison Jr in 'Gully'
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch the Official 'Gully' Trailer, Nabil's Feature-Length Directorial Debut

Nabil has assembled a strong cast to captain his debut as a film director, 'Gully,' a powerful look at the blurred lines between reality and fantasy.

Khal1884 days ago

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