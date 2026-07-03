The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
Featured
Music
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick
From DJ Premier (who worked on 'Reasonable Doubt') to Kanye West (who helmed 'The Blueprint') here are the producers who have brought out the best in Hov.Al Shipley
Style
September's Top 5 Jewelry Purchases, From Yeat’s 'Lyfestyle' Pendant to Megan Thee Stallion’s Grills
Yeat, Sexy Redd, and Megan Thee Stallion were amongst the celebrities debuting new ice in September 2024. Whose was the best?Mike DeStefano
In an exclusive interview, Ronnie Fieg discusses his latest venture into the music business with Cam'ron, Kith Spring 2024, the influence of '90s hip-hop on fashion, and more.Mike DeStefano